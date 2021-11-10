Bank of Baroda expects credit growth of 7-10% in FY22

Left Menu

I think it is usual that when capacity utilisation levels reach a certain level, there is a more broad-based capital investment cycle that gets triggered, he added.Speaking about recoveries, he said during the first half of the current financial year, the banks recoveries stood at around Rs 8,000-9,000 crore.

State-run Bank of Baroda is looking at a loan growth of 7-10 per cent in the current financial year, its Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said.

During the quarter ended September 2021, the lender's domestic advances had risen by 3 per cent to Rs 6,23,368 crore.

Chadha said the bank's emphasis has been to have a loan growth in line with the industry, but also to focus on having the highest possible underwriting standards and keep margins intact.

''So, 7-10 per cent (credit growth) is what we expect the market to grow at and that's where our credit growth will be,'' he told PTI in an interaction on Wednesday. He said the bank's loan portfolio has been a bit of a chequered one with some segments doing very well and others not so robustly. Its car loans book witnessed a year-on-year growth of 23 per cent and gold loans have increased by more than 30 per cent. He said the corporate loan book growth has been tepid largely because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, low capacity utilization and liquidity overhang in the system. Chadha, however, said there is room for optimism in corporate loans going ahead as there are certain segments on the corporate side that are growing very well because of various government steps, including the production-linked incentive schemes and the Golden Quadrilateral Highway Network project. ''Now that we are in the busy season, we expect that the working capital utilisation should be moving up. I think it is usual that when capacity utilisation levels reach a certain level, there is a more broad-based capital investment cycle that gets triggered," he added.

Speaking about recoveries, he said during the first half of the current financial year, the bank's recoveries stood at around Rs 8,000-9,000 crore. It has a recovery target of Rs 14,000 crore for FY2022.

''In the first half, recovery was about Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 9,000 crore because there were some large NCLT accounts which started getting resolved. We don't have such large numbers, which are then the second half (of FY2022) but even in smaller accounts, we see recovery happening," he said.

In the quarter ended September 2021, the lender reported a 24.39 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 2,088 crore as against Rs 1,679 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

NII grew by 2.11 per cent to Rs 7,566 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 7,410 crore in Q2FY21. Net interest margins (NIM) improved to 2.90 per cent in the quarter from 2.88 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) improved to 8.11 per cent in Q2 FY22 from 9.14 per cent in Q2FY21.The net NPA ratio stood at 2.83 per cent as compared to 2.51 per cent.

