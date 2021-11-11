Bahrain to cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 00:54 IST
Bahrain will cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list from Nov. 14, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Bahrain will also require unvaccinated travellers to quarantine in their places of residence. They will not have to mandatory quarantine in designated licensed places.
Sixteen countries were on Bahrain's travel red list, including Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, and Malaysia.
