Tesla was traveling at high speed before fatal Florida crash -NTSB

11-11-2021
  United States

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a Tesla Model 3 involved in a fatal Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables was traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed into two trees and caught fire, according to a preliminary evaluation.

The crash occurred on a residential street with a 30-mile per hour speed limit and resulted in the deaths of the 20-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger.

The NTSB said it recovered about 5 seconds of pre-crash and crash data from the vehicle's event data recorder (EDR). Preliminary evaluation of the data indicated "the maximum recorded vehicle speed was 90 mph."

