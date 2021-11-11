Tesla was traveling at high speed before fatal Florida crash -NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a Tesla Model 3 involved in a fatal Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables was traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed into two trees and caught fire, according to a preliminary evaluation.

The crash occurred on a residential street with a 30-mile per hour speed limit and resulted in the deaths of the 20-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger.

The NTSB said it recovered about 5 seconds of pre-crash and crash data from the vehicle's event data recorder (EDR). Preliminary evaluation of the data indicated "the maximum recorded vehicle speed was 90 mph."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)