FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Russia's deaths hit a record in the previous 24 hours, two days after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown. * People aged under 30 in Germany should only receive the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine as it causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna shot, an advisory committee said.
The Americas is facing an impending crisis in routine vaccinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization said, and vaccinations against the coronavirus are behind where they should be. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Over 900,000 U.S. children aged 5 to 11 are expected to have received their first COVID-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, the White House said, as the government ramped up vaccinations of younger children. * The United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and the COVAX vaccine-sharing program for the delivery of the company's COVID-19 vaccine to people living in conflict zones.
* U.S. National Institutes of Health scientists played "a major role" in developing Moderna's vaccine and the agency intends to defend its claim as co-owner of patents on the shot, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Reuters. ASIA-PACIFIC
* South Korea encouraged citizens to take booster shots as more of the elderly fell ill and reported vaccine breakthrough infections, driving serious and critical cases to a record. * Thailand said it will set aside up to 500,000 doses of vaccines for foreign workers.
* Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population, a deputy prime minister said, as the country approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Israel's pandemic advisory board backed administering Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine to children age 5-11, as a fourth wave of infections subsides nationwide. * Bahrain will cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list from Nov. 14.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * French vaccines company Valneva won European Commission approval for a deal to supply up to 60 million doses of its vaccine candidate over two years.
* Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Japan will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Wall Street lost ground on Wednesday as surging consumer prices fuelled fears of a longer-than-expected wave of heightened inflation dampened investor risk appetite. * San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said she expects high inflation to moderate once COVID-19 recedes, and repeated that it would be "quite premature" to raise rates now or even to speed up the Fed's bond-buying taper.
