Left Menu

Spain's truck drivers to strike before Christmas

profit from the dominance afforded to them by current regulation around road transport contracts, which itself is provoking a huge lack of professionals drivers in the face of degrading and inhuman conditions," the association said in a statement.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-11-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 03:09 IST
Spain's truck drivers to strike before Christmas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's truck drivers will strike for three days in the week leading to Christmas, the national truck driving association said on Wednesday, accusing both the government of abandonment and clients of insensitivity and exploitative behaviour. The strike has been called from midnight on Dec. 19th to midnight on Dec. 22nd of this year, in a move poised to disrupt supply chains and goods delivery at a time of heightened economic activity, in the run-up to year-end festivities.

Negotiations over a package of requests the association presented last year - including prohibiting drivers from loading and unloading merchandise, building safe rest areas and state support in the face of rising fuel prices - did not bear fruit. "Our clients, in the present economic situation... profit from the dominance afforded to them by current regulation around road transport contracts, which itself is provoking a huge lack of professionals drivers in the face of degrading and inhuman conditions," the association said in a statement.

Also Read: Spain's 3Q GDP growth undershoots expectations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
4
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021