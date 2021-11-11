Left Menu

World past tipping point of renewable energy transformation, says Tesla's Denholm

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-11-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 08:47 IST
The world has passed the tipping point of a renewable energy transformation and must accelerate the adoption of technology needed for this change, the chair of Tesla Inc said on Thursday.

"The world is already past the tipping point of renewable energy transformation and we already have technology needed to succeed, but we must now accelerate the deployment of them at an incredible pace," Robyn Denholm said in her keynote address at the virtual APEC CEO summit.

Denholm said Tesla is aiming to produce 20 million electric vehicles each year by 2030 and is looking to expand into more new markets.

