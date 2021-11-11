China stocks rise on bets of property policy easing

China stocks gained on Thursday, bucking the trend in Asia, as investors snapped up battered property shares on bets that Beijing will relax policies to prevent a sector-wide collapse. Hong Kong shares dipped slightly. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% in morning trading, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index edged 0.2% lower.

** In contrast, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7% after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month. ** Sentiment in China and Hong Kong was bolstered by sharp rebounds in property shares amid a slew of positive signals that fan hopes for policy easing.

** The CSI300 Real Estate index surged nearly 8%, while an index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers jumped more than 3%. ** A think-tank of China's state council met a local property association and financial institutions in Guangzhou, Chinese media reported on Thursday, days after the agency held a similar meeting with developers and banks in Shenzhen.

** On Wednesday, the Securities Times reported some real estate companies disclosed plans to issue debt in the inter-bank market at a meeting with market regulators. ** Data showing a rise in new mortgage loans in October and news that China Evergrande Group bondholders received coupon payments from the indebted developer also aided sentiment.

** "China needs to relax property curbs, because the industry is so important to economic growth," said Liam Zhou, founder of Shanghai-based hedge fund house Minority Asset Management. ** Bank stocks also rose in China and Hong Kong on receding fears that further defaults by developers would erode banks' balance sheets.

** Chinese brokerages shares also rose sharply on Thursday, as investors bet they will benefit from the imminent launch of the Beijing Stock Exchange.

