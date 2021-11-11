Left Menu

PM to launch RBI's retail direct, integrated ombudsman schemes on Friday

The Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme aims to further improve the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by the central bank.The PMO said the central theme of the scheme is based on One Nation-One Ombudsman with one portal, one e-mail address and one postal address for the customers to lodge their complaints.There will be a single point of reference for the customers to file their complaints, submit documents, track the status of their complaints and provide feedback.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 10:59 IST
PM to launch RBI's retail direct, integrated ombudsman schemes on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two innovative, customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the retail direct scheme and the integrated ombudsman scheme, via video-conferencing on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors.

It offers them a new avenue for directly investing in the securities issued by the Centre and the state governments. The investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities accounts online with the RBI for free, it added. The Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme aims to further improve the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by the central bank.

The PMO said the central theme of the scheme is based on ''One Nation-One Ombudsman'' with one portal, one e-mail address and one postal address for the customers to lodge their complaints.

There will be a single point of reference for the customers to file their complaints, submit documents, track the status of their complaints and provide feedback. A multi-lingual toll-free phone number will provide all the relevant information on grievance redress and assistance for filing complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021