Capital A announces USD 25 mn fund, invests in RoaDo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 12:19 IST
Capital A, a venture fund for seed to early-stage start-ups, on Thursday said it has invested in Bengaluru-based B2B logistics-Tech startup RoaDo, its maiden investment from its proprietary corpus of USD 25 million (about Rs 186.2 crore).

It, however, did not disclose the amount invested.

Every year, Capital A plans to invest in 8-10 companies with a ticket size of USD 50,000 to USD 500,000 and will participate in follow-on rounds as well, a statement said.

RoaDo is a cloud-based platform aiming to optimise visibility, real-time control and efficiency in the supply chains. The platform also allows tracking and tracing of consignments without any need for GPS or sophisticated hardware, offers AI-enabled exceptions and alerts with actionable insights, and automated customer updates.

“Logistics is considered to be the backbone of any country's economy... There is a need for a new generation of service providers who integrate infrastructure, technology and innovation to create solutions that help customers reduce operational costs and increase service efficiency,'' Capital A founder Ankit Kedia said.

He added that Capital A's strategic involvement with RoaDo is a step towards its mission to invest in diversified and high potential sectors.

“India is one of the biggest and fastest growing logistics markets in the world, and the potential is immense.

However, there is a lack of digitisation and optimisation of processes, RoaDo founder and CEO Murugan Manoj Kumar J said.

The early-stage support (pre-series A funding) from Capital A will help the company further expedite the development of its platform and take it to the markets in a more streamlined and impactful manner, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

