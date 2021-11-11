Tesla's Frankfurt-listed shares up after Musk sells stake worth $5 bln
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 12:36 IST
Tesla Inc's Frankfurt-listed shares rose more than 4% on Thursday hours after filings showed top boss Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion in stock recently.
Shares were up 4.1% at 953 euros, as of 0702 GMT.
The electric vehicle maker's U.S.-listed shares have shed nearly 13% this week after Musk polled Twitter users on whether he should offload a tenth of his holdings. The poll garnered more than 3.5 million votes, and 57.9% of the people voted in favor.
