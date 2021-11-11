UK economy grows by 0.6% in September
Britain's economy grew by 0.6% in September, leaving it 0.6% smaller than it was in February 2020, shortly before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product growth of 0.4% for September.
