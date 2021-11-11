UK economy grows 0.6% in Sept after weak summer - ONS
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's economy grew by 0.6% in September but estimates for previous months were revised lower, leaving GDP 0.6% smaller than it was in February 2020, shortly before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product growth of 0.4% for September. The Office for National Statistics said GDP in July fell by 0.2%, a bigger decline than a previously estimated fall of 0.1%, while output in August was shown rising by just 0.2%, weaker than an originally reported 0.4%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Kate
- The Office for National Statistics
- William Schomberg
ALSO READ
Britain's Sunak tries to move on from pandemic with new spending
Assange could serve sentence in Australia, U.S. assures Britain
France could start sanctions against Britain over fishing row early next week
Cycling-Britain to bid for 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart
Britain's pubs boosted by major overhaul of alcohol taxes