PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:09 IST
Pickrr says growth in deliveries spiked three times during Diwali
Logistics tech startup Pickrr on Thursday said it has registered a three-fold jump in deliveries during Diwali this year, with the maximum traction originating from mid-segment sellers, comprising small and medium vendors.

The substantial festival boost in deliveries was primarily seen in food and beverage and the cosmetics segments due to the pan-India gifting tradition that picked pace during this period, the company said in a release.

Pickrr achieved a milestone of over 1.5 lacs daily orders during Diwali peak, it said.

With the festive season gaining full momentum across the country, Pickrr witnessed significant growth of 3X this Diwali, compared to the last Diwali season, the company said.

''Our vision of enabling prime experience for any online business is progressing well as our brands see a 20 per cent rise in prepaid orders, 40 per cent reduction in their returns and 20 per cent reduction in their logistics spend.

''We are confident of our growth trajectory based on innovative products taking personalisation in online selling to a different level,'' said Gaurav Mangla, Co-founder-CEO at Pickrr.

Pickrr has been building innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and, as a result, it saw a jump of over 200 per cent year-on-year this Diwali, it said.

The roll out of SaaS products like Pickrr connect, RTO (return-to-origin) reduction suite has helped brands and e-commerce sellers to improve conversion and delivery rates, according to the platform.

Moreover, the company's pan-India fulfilment centres also saw 5X growth in order volume during festive period over previous month, the company said, adding it will soon launch its checkout product which will provide frictionless checkout and personalisation to end-customers.

On the back of continuous innovations and commitment to growing businesses of over 75,000 sellers on its platform, Pickrr has seen shipping volume growth of around 400 per cent in the current financial year, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

