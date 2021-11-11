Sudeep Pharma Forays into Nutrition with the Launch of Sudeep Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Sudeep Pharma Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading producer of Mineral Actives and Pharmaceutical Excipients, today announced its new venture Sudeep Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. in Vadodara, India. The newly formed entity is a 100% subsidiary of Sudeep Pharma which aims to provide value-added functional food and nutritional ingredients.

The new state-of-the-art facility, spread across 40,000 square meters with a capacity of 50,000 MT, will be a one-stop solution for food, beverage, nutraceuticals, and nutritional products manufacturers. As the world's population grows more aware of the impact of health habits on life expectancy, the new plant will cater to the global demand of custom nutrient premixes as well as several food and nutritional solutions that include encapsulated vitamins, minerals, and spray dried range of food ingredients.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Sujit Bhayani, Chairman and Managing Director of Sudeep Group said that, “We are delighted to start our new Nutrition focused entity. Our portfolio is unique and designed to service the end-to-end nutritional needs of today’s B2B food and nutrition industry. We aim to deliver more value to our current and prospecting customers and I strongly believe that this facility will add to the overall growth of Sudeep Group into new horizons.” Mr. ShanilBhayani, Executive Director of Sudeep Nutrition reflected upon the contemporary time and evolving consumer needs. “We see tremendous opportunity not just within India but also globally in the processed foods and beverages as well as infant and medical nutrition market. Today’s consumers are becoming more aware of healthy lifestyle choices and are actively looking for nutritional food products that they can rely on. Our goal is to support healthier living and improve the quality of life and our new unit is a clear step towards contributing to it. We aim to enrich the health and empower lives.” “As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, we believe this new green-field project will significantly add to the overall growth of Sudeep Group. By expanding our portfolio, we aim to deliver more value to our customers,” said Mr. Pankaj Nemade, Executive Vice President & Business Head.

Sudeep Nutrition takes privilege in providing solutions that amplify the efficacy of products which eventually promise a better and healthier life. With this thought, the organisation embarks on a new journey towards building a healthier tomorrow.

About Sudeep Nutrition Sudeep Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sudeep Group, established in 1989, strives to deliver value-added ingredients to the food, beverage, and nutrition industries across the world. Its vision to become a company of possibilities, and a brand that is all about its customers are followed up religiously by ensuring consistent production, quality, and optimal client satisfaction. Sudeep Nutrition, with its products, promises to cater to the global demand of fortification premixes as well as food and nutritional ingredients that include the encapsulated vitamins, minerals, and spray dried range of food ingredients for better and healthier tomorrow. As a customer-centric company, it focuses on being environmentally responsible and thus positively impacting everyone's life with ingredient solutions that can be delivered through cutting-edge technology to benefit their health. Sudeep Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. forms a part of the Sudeep Group of industries which also includes Sudeep Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Sudeep Pharma USA as well as a joint venture with a leading German manufacturer of excipients and coatings, JRS Pharma. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Sudeep Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Vadodara, India PWR PWR

