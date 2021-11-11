Go First announces expansion of flight services

Left Menu

Domestic carrier Go First on Thursday announced the introduction of 32 new flights to expand services to new destinations, including Amritsar, Surat, Dehradun and Aizawl.These airports will be connected by direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Guwahati, thereby enhancing regional connectivity, the city-based airline said in a release.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
These airports will be connected by direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Guwahati, thereby enhancing regional connectivity, the city-based airline said in a release. The addition of new stations will further strengthen Go First's robust network capacity and enhanced connectivity between metros and tier-I cities, offering added choices for customers.

As part of the expansion, Amritsar will be connected to Mumbai with two daily flights, Delhi with three daily services and Srinagar with one daily flight (2x daily) with connections through its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi to/from Bengaluru, Jammu, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, Maldives, Goa, Ranchi, Cochin, Nagpur, Jaipur and Chennai.

Similarly, Surat will be connected to Bengaluru with one daily flight, Delhi with two and Kolkata with one, with connections to/from Hyderabad, Siliguri, Patna, Srinagar, Guwahati, Jammu, Maldives, Lucknow and Ranchi.

Dehradun will be connected to Mumbai with a daily service and Delhi with two daily flights, with connections to/from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, Varanasi and Goa, the release said. Aizawl will be connected to Kolkata, Guwahati and Delhi, the airline said. "We believe that the addition of these new stations will not only make our network robust but would provide customers direct connectivity to metros and other important cities and beyond," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First.

