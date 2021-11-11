Left Menu

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia expects its Grand Renaissance Dam to start producing 700 megawatts of electricity next year, a senior government official said on Thursday, boosting the country's installed power generating capacity by 14%.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:17 IST
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Ethiopia expects its Grand Renaissance Dam to start producing 700 megawatts of electricity next year, a senior government official said on Thursday, boosting the country's installed power generating capacity by 14%. The country has been in years of intense negotiations over the $4 billion dam with Sudan and Egypt, which lie downstream, and which have expressed concerns over water shortages and safety. They have yet to come to an agreement.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in July Ethiopia's filling of the dam has the potential to raise tensions, as it urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions on the facility. Ethiopia sees the dam as key to its aim of increasing its power generation capacity and development, and says it is taking the interests of both downstream countries into account in its workings.

"Ethiopia is undertaking various projects on electronic power, chief among them the Grand Renaissance Dam, which will start producing 700 MW of electricity as of 2022," Huria Ali Mahdi, state minister for National ICT and Digital Economy, told the online Africa Tech Festival conference. In October 2020, Ethiopia's President had said the dam had been expected to start producing power within 12 months but gave no indication of the capacity.

At present, Ethiopia has a total installed power generating capacity of about 4,967 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021