Left Menu

Brickwork Ratings makes strategic additions to its leadership team; plans to triple hiring from premier B-Schools

The Leadership team and Business Development vertical have seen few strategic additions that will enhance our capabilities in tapping new markets and fortifying our existing businesses. Having rated debt instruments and securitized papers worth over Rs. 18,51,610 crores in addition to over Rs. 82,046 crores of commercial papers since its inception, Brickwork Ratings continues to expand the ambit of services being provided in addition to enhancing its geographic presence across the country.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:26 IST
Brickwork Ratings makes strategic additions to its leadership team; plans to triple hiring from premier B-Schools
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, 11th November 2021: The year 2020 will be known in history for both; the ravaging impact on the global economy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent V-shaped recovery. Through this volatile period, Bengaluru-based Brickwork Ratings has held the fort and retained its entire workforce at pre-COVID remuneration levels. In fact, during the current financial year, the company has also projected higher-than-usual pay raises for its entire workforce. To bolster its capabilities, it plans to triple its hiring from premier B-Schools, including IIM Udaipur, IIM Ranchi, Goa Institute of Management and Jagdish Seth School of Management.

On the organizational front, the company has undergone strategic restructuring at the Senior Management level to enhance its operations in key markets and improve competitiveness in these uncertain times. With this objective, Ms. Rajee R has been elevated to Chief Ratings Officer (CRO) to help steer the Ratings Services business and would be the only female Rating Officer amongst the Credit Rating Agencies. Apart from this, top-level hiring has also been done to strengthen the leadership team.

Elaborating on this strategy, Vivek Kulkarni, Founder & Managing Director said, “We are proud to say that Brickwork Ratings not only retained our entire employee base during the challenging past few quarters, but also are now powering ahead with our recruitment drive to inject a fresh dose of talent in our organization. The Leadership team and Business Development vertical have seen few strategic additions that will enhance our capabilities in tapping new markets and fortifying our existing businesses.” Having rated debt instruments and securitized papers worth over Rs. 18,51,610 crores in addition to over Rs. 82,046 crores of commercial papers since its inception, Brickwork Ratings continues to expand the ambit of services being provided in addition to enhancing its geographic presence across the country. It reached 50,000th credit ratings issuance and completed 10,000th Security receipts ratings by last year. Over the years the company has followed highest standards for issuing ratings in addition to strong internal checks and balances. It is therefore widely regarded as a credible institution for ratings by corporates and lending institutions About Brickwork Ratings: Brickwork Ratings (BWR) is India’s home-grown credit rating agency built with superior analytical prowess from industry’s most experienced credit analysts, bankers and regulators. Established in 2007, BWR aims to provide reliable credit ratings by creating new standards for assessing risk and by offering accurate and transparent ratings. Canara Bank is the Institutional investor as well as the designated promoter of the company. BWR has employed over 350 credit analysts and credit market professionals across 8 offices in India.

PWR PWR

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021