Brickwork Ratings makes strategic additions to its leadership team; plans to triple hiring from premier B-Schools

Bengaluru, 11th November 2021: The year 2020 will be known in history for both; the ravaging impact on the global economy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent V-shaped recovery. Through this volatile period, Bengaluru-based Brickwork Ratings has held the fort and retained its entire workforce at pre-COVID remuneration levels. In fact, during the current financial year, the company has also projected higher-than-usual pay raises for its entire workforce. To bolster its capabilities, it plans to triple its hiring from premier B-Schools, including IIM Udaipur, IIM Ranchi, Goa Institute of Management and Jagdish Seth School of Management.

On the organizational front, the company has undergone strategic restructuring at the Senior Management level to enhance its operations in key markets and improve competitiveness in these uncertain times. With this objective, Ms. Rajee R has been elevated to Chief Ratings Officer (CRO) to help steer the Ratings Services business and would be the only female Rating Officer amongst the Credit Rating Agencies. Apart from this, top-level hiring has also been done to strengthen the leadership team.

Elaborating on this strategy, Vivek Kulkarni, Founder & Managing Director said, “We are proud to say that Brickwork Ratings not only retained our entire employee base during the challenging past few quarters, but also are now powering ahead with our recruitment drive to inject a fresh dose of talent in our organization. The Leadership team and Business Development vertical have seen few strategic additions that will enhance our capabilities in tapping new markets and fortifying our existing businesses.” Having rated debt instruments and securitized papers worth over Rs. 18,51,610 crores in addition to over Rs. 82,046 crores of commercial papers since its inception, Brickwork Ratings continues to expand the ambit of services being provided in addition to enhancing its geographic presence across the country. It reached 50,000th credit ratings issuance and completed 10,000th Security receipts ratings by last year. Over the years the company has followed highest standards for issuing ratings in addition to strong internal checks and balances. It is therefore widely regarded as a credible institution for ratings by corporates and lending institutions About Brickwork Ratings: Brickwork Ratings (BWR) is India’s home-grown credit rating agency built with superior analytical prowess from industry’s most experienced credit analysts, bankers and regulators. Established in 2007, BWR aims to provide reliable credit ratings by creating new standards for assessing risk and by offering accurate and transparent ratings. Canara Bank is the Institutional investor as well as the designated promoter of the company. BWR has employed over 350 credit analysts and credit market professionals across 8 offices in India.

