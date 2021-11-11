Left Menu

European stocks held back by inflation worries

Profits of STOXX 600 companies are expected to jump 60.7% in the third quarter to 104.4 billion euros ($120.7 billion) from a year earlier, latest Refinitiv data showed, a slight improvement from last week's 57.2% estimate. European retail property firms Klepierre, Britain's Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties gained between 0.1% and 1.4% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the stocks, stating the worst of COVID-19 was "behind us".

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:32 IST
European stocks held back by inflation worries

European stocks were little changed on Thursday after concerns about U.S. inflation spike offset some relief around property developer China Evergrande and a slew of corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat in morning trade after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990, which could compel the Federal Reserve into faster policy tightening. "There's a great deal of concern about the rather insane hike in U.S. inflation – a 31-year-high isn't something to be sniffed at," said AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson.

"It's hard to see that markets think this would be the peak of inflation when you consider external influences, particularly supply bottlenecks and increased commodity prices, as the cost of living goes higher." U.S. data followed numbers from China where producer prices soared to a 26-year high as coal prices surged amid a power crunch.

Euro zone money markets brought forward bets for a European Central Bank rate hike, reflecting a higher shift in U.S. rate-rise expectations. Supporting markets, however, China-exposed sectors including miners as well as construction and materials gained 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively, as troubled developer Evergrande averted a destabilising default at the last minute for the third time in the past month.

Swiss chemical company Sika jumped 8.5% to hit an all-time-high after agreeing to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC in a $6 billion deal. Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal gained 2.7% after reporting its strongest quarter in more than a decade.

Further, Goldman Sachs raised the 12-month price target for the benchmark STOXX 600 to 530 points from 520 points, saying European earnings have proven resilient to supply chain snags. Profits of STOXX 600 companies are expected to jump 60.7% in the third quarter to 104.4 billion euros ($120.7 billion) from a year earlier, latest Refinitiv data showed, a slight improvement from last week's 57.2% estimate.

European retail property firms Klepierre, Britain's Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties gained between 0.1% and 1.4% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the stocks, stating the worst of COVID-19 was "behind us". However, overall retail stocks were among the biggest drags, led by British discount retailer B&M, which dropped 6.4% after posting lower first-half core earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021