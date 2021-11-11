Left Menu

Power Mech Projects Q2 profit at Rs 27 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:33 IST
Power Mech Projects Q2 profit at Rs 27 cr
State-owned Power Mech Projects on Thursday posted Rs 27.04 crore consolidated net profit for September quarter 2021-22.

It had incurred a net loss of Rs 55.10 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a BSE filing said. Total income rose to Rs 544.29 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 347.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

