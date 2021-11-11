JSW Paints aims to achieve Rs 1,000 cr sales in FY22; crosses Rs 100 cr sales in October

JSW Paints, part of the USD 13 billion JSW Group, aims to achieve its goal of a Rs 1,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal year, on the back of strong economic recovery and improved demand conditions.

The company, a relatively new entrant into the segment, has crossed a monthly sales of Rs 100 crore in October this year, a company statement said.

''The Rs 100 crore monthly sales milestone puts JSW Paints firmly on track to achieve its goal of crossing Rs 1,000 crore revenue in FY22,'' said JSW Paints.

According to the company, this is an important milestone and JSW Paints has become the fastest Indian paints company to achieve this feat.

''In the first half of FY22, the company has grown approximately 120 per cent on a year-on-year basis. During this period, its decorative business has trebled in size,'' it said.

JSW Paints has also completed its national roll-out to become the only Indian paints company to achieve a pan-India presence within 100 weeks of business operations.

The company is also granting stock options to all employees. JSW Group has already rolled out stock options to all its employees in the Steel & Energy businesses.

''Our family-friendly products, any colour one price offerings and our simple, sure and swift solutions are truly making JSW Paints the preferred choice in the market.

''The achievement of Rs 100 crore monthly sales within 100 weeks of our business operations is a testimony to the entire team’s commitment to go beyond the call of duty,'' JSW Paints Managing Director Parth Jindal said.

JSW had entered into the paint segment in May 2019.

