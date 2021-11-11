Left Menu

JSW Paints aims to achieve Rs 1,000 cr sales in FY22; crosses Rs 100 cr sales in October

JSW Group has already rolled out stock options to all its employees in the Steel Energy businesses.Our family-friendly products, any colour one price offerings and our simple, sure and swift solutions are truly making JSW Paints the preferred choice in the market.The achievement of Rs 100 crore monthly sales within 100 weeks of our business operations is a testimony to the entire teams commitment to go beyond the call of duty, JSW Paints Managing Director Parth Jindal said.JSW had entered into the paint segment in May 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:38 IST
JSW Paints aims to achieve Rs 1,000 cr sales in FY22; crosses Rs 100 cr sales in October
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Paints, part of the USD 13 billion JSW Group, aims to achieve its goal of a Rs 1,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal year, on the back of strong economic recovery and improved demand conditions.

The company, a relatively new entrant into the segment, has crossed a monthly sales of Rs 100 crore in October this year, a company statement said.

''The Rs 100 crore monthly sales milestone puts JSW Paints firmly on track to achieve its goal of crossing Rs 1,000 crore revenue in FY22,'' said JSW Paints.

According to the company, this is an important milestone and JSW Paints has become the fastest Indian paints company to achieve this feat.

''In the first half of FY22, the company has grown approximately 120 per cent on a year-on-year basis. During this period, its decorative business has trebled in size,'' it said.

JSW Paints has also completed its national roll-out to become the only Indian paints company to achieve a pan-India presence within 100 weeks of business operations.

The company is also granting stock options to all employees. JSW Group has already rolled out stock options to all its employees in the Steel & Energy businesses.

''Our family-friendly products, any colour one price offerings and our simple, sure and swift solutions are truly making JSW Paints the preferred choice in the market.

''The achievement of Rs 100 crore monthly sales within 100 weeks of our business operations is a testimony to the entire team’s commitment to go beyond the call of duty,'' JSW Paints Managing Director Parth Jindal said.

JSW had entered into the paint segment in May 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021