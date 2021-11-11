Left Menu

ZS aims to hire more than 4,000 people in 2022

The newly filled positions will support the companys key verticals of business consulting, business operations, business technology and software development, according to a statement.Currently, the company employs more than 8,500 people in India.ZS is experiencing growth across all its core business areas, necessitating a greater demand for talent with a diverse set of skills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:54 IST
ZS aims to hire more than 4,000 people in 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Global professional services firm ZS on Thursday said the company plans to add 4,000 people to its workforce next year.

The hiring will be for its offices in Bengaluru, Pune and Gurugram.

ZS is keen on hiring over 4,000 in 2022 across key areas. The newly filled positions will support the company's key verticals of business consulting, business operations, business technology and software development, according to a statement.

Currently, the company employs more than 8,500 people in India.

“ZS is experiencing growth across all its core business areas, necessitating a greater demand for talent with a diverse set of skills. Our teams in India play a pivotal role in helping the firm remain ahead of the curve as we focus on growing tech capabilities that will drive innovation for our global offerings,'' ZS Regional Managing Principal and Head, India, Mohit Sood said. The company is striving to capitalise on technology advancements to create and sustain value for its clients, he said. ''To support this, we are looking for people with strong technical capabilities, in addition to strategic problem-solving skills, excellent collaboration, and strategic implementation to join our growing team. In the coming quarters, we intend to lead the way by using transformational approaches to develop, engage and retain diverse talent,'' Sood added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021