Meghmani Finechem announces expansion plans, to set up chlorotuluene facility at Dahej complex

Meghmani Finechem Ltd (MFL) on Thursday announced its expansion plans to set up a chlorotoluene and its value chain facility at its existing Dahej complex in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 180 crore, which is likely to be commissioned by 2023-24 fiscal.

MFL also plans to set up a world-class research and development (R&D) centre, which will help the company identify new molecules in the chlorotoluene ecosystem and further strengthen the fully integrated facility, the company said in a statement.

This investment in the R&D centre will be the foundation for the next phase of growth of the speciality chemicals market. The facility will be set up at Changodar, Ahmedabad, it added.

MFL Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel said, ''We are excited about the new project, which further strengthens our product portfolio and makes us a diversified and fully integrated speciality chemicals player.'' The company is also thrilled about setting up an advanced and world-class R&D facility, which will catapult MFL to a higher growth trajectory, he added.

According to Meghmani Finechem, ''The chlorotoluene project is expected to be commissioned by Q4FY24 and will require a capex (capital expenditure) of Rs 180 crore which will be fully funded through internal accruals.'' The upcoming chlorotoluene facility will produce intermediates for manufacturing pharmaceutical and agrochemical active ingredients, which are among the fastest-growing segments, it said.

This is a first-of-its-kind intermediate facility, which will be backward integrated with the toluene chlorination (ring chlorination) plant in India.

Indian chlorotoluenes and its value chain demand are fulfilled through imports and, hence, this facility will cater to the requirement for the domestic and export market, the company said.

The company expects a total annual revenue of Rs 300 crore from this project, it added.

MFL, which manufactures chlor-alkali products and value-added derivatives, has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Dahej, Gujarat.

