Telefonica plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs in H1 2022 by voluntary redundancy -source

Spanish mobile and broadband operator Telefonica plans to cut at least 2,000 jobs and up to 4,000 through voluntary redundancy in the first half of 2022, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The debt-laden company is likely to start negotiations with unions on the job cuts by the end of November, the source said. Europe's third-largest telecoms group, which is grappling with intense competition in an increasingly low-cost Spanish market, has been considering job cuts for months amid pressure from investors, the source said.

