Satellite Cowork sets foot in the Indian Market

An internationally renowned co-working space provider, Satellite Cowork is foraying into the Indian co-working space with expansion plans of over one million square feet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:38 IST
New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): An internationally renowned co-working space provider, Satellite Cowork is foraying into the Indian co-working space with expansion plans of over one million square feet. The expansion happening is of new-age co-working spaces across Northern, Western and Southern India.

The platform is working to aggregate and facilitate numerous co-working spaces globally across continents. The firm has introduced itself in India, aiming to change the notion of an average co-working space, offering a more stimulated coworking culture. They believe co-working spaces are much more than cost-efficient shared working spaces, it's about like-minded people working collaboratively and imparting value to one another in the community. For expanding the business across pan-India, Satellite Cowork has partnered with Investopedia Consultant to broaden the horizon. The company has experience and expertise in the target market globally.

Realty assistant, an international property consultant, is the exclusive strategic business partner and expansion manager for the firm with an initial target of achieving one million square feet of real estate space aggregation for Satellite Cowork. The corporation plans to provide sector-inspired co-working spaces like the Designer's Den for interior designers to creative designers that create a community empowering one another under the same umbrella. The brand intends to focus on presenting the consumer with highly sophisticated and exquisite co-working spaces that may accommodate organizations of all sizes and categories from sufficing the needs of professionals, start-ups, and mid-large size enterprises.

The spaces are planned to be accessible round the clock 24*7, 365 days to provide maximum flexibility and hassle-free operations. All co-working spaces must be equipped with standard collaborative zones, meeting rooms, conference rooms, auditorium, event space, cafeteria, and more designed per international standards. Technological advancement and automation is vital differentiator that Satellite Cowork plans to integrate with premium workspaces. "Noida is the go-to destination for corporates and manufacturers. Despite the market impacts from COVID-19, the infrastructure boost and the upcoming Noida International Airport have lured large MNC's to choose Noida for their campuses. It will, in turn, create a universe of ancillary companies to foray in therefore increasing the demand of flexible and co-working spaces." Ankit Aditya Pradhan, CEO & Founder, Realty Assistant. Realty Assistant is the brand's strategic business partner in India.

A conductive and productive workplace is a need of the hour. There is a surge in demand for such spaces post-pandemic, and to provide the supply for the same Satellite Cowork is expanding its network starting from Noida in North, Bengaluru in South, and Pune in the West. The brand has undoubtedly changed the paradigm of co-working spaces from regular to extraordinary. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

