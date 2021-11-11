Rugby-New Zealand team to take on Ireland
New Zealand coach Ian Foster on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.
15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Sevu Reece, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Ethan Blackadder, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt.), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody
Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Akira Ioane, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Richie Mo'unga, 23-David Havili.
