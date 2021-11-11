Make value-added steel products for domestic consumption, to boost exports: Kulaste

Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday directed steel makers to make value-added steel items in India to cater to the domestic demand and to boost exports.

The Minister made the remarks while addressing the 'CII Global Steel Summit' organised by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

In the virtual address, he said ''I would like to call upon the industry that even if they take raw material from outside, make the final product after doing value addition, use it in the country and also export it.'' Value added steel or special grade steel is used in segments like power, ship, rail, metro, defence, auto etc. The demand for the steel used by these industries is being met through imports.

In order to promote the production of special types of steel in the country and to imbibe the concept of self-reliant India, ''our government has approved a PLI scheme for Specialty Steel of to reduce the import of 5 categories of specialty steel and increase the capacity,'' Kulaste informed the participants attending the conference from over 25 countries.

This will help India become 'Aatmanirbhar' in value-added steel and save huge forex outgo besides generating employment opportunities, he said.

On July 22, the Centre had approved the Rs 6,322-crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme with an aim to boost production of specialty steel in India, attracting fresh investments of about Rs 40,000 crore and generating 5.25 lakh new job opportunities.

The scheme was notified by the government on October 22.

The five categories of specialty steel which have been included in the PLI scheme are coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear resistant steel, specialty rails, alloy steel products, steel wires and electrical steel. These grades are being imported for domestic use.

With the launch of the scheme, the government aims to save Rs 33,000 crore forex which goes out of India annually in exchange for import of specialty steel.

Kulaste had earlier said steel makers must conduct research and development (R&D) activities, go for transfer of technology or form Joint Venture to set up special grade steel plants in the country.

