Under its #Mission1000Beds initiative, cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation partners with GiveIndia to scale up the critical care facilities of Government hospitals in 4 states of India

- 330 Critical Care Unit Beds added to 4 Government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana - 16,571 PPE Kits also distributed at different government hospitals Gurugram, November 11, 2021: Under its #Mission1000Beds initiative, YouWeCan Foundation run by international cricketing icon Yuvraj Singh has partnered with GiveIndia, which is the largest and the most trusted giving platform in India, to scale up the critical care facilities at Government hospitals in four states of India. Under this partnership, a total of 330 Critical Care Unit (CCU) beds have been installed at four Government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Moreover, 16,571 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits have been distributed at different government hospitals. The project has been funded by GiveIndia, with a total investment of over INR 6.53 Crores. These funds have been used to set up 80 CCU beds at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), 100 CCU beds at the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute in Bangalore (Karnataka), 100 CCU beds at the Government Medical College & Hospital in Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu) and another 50 CCU beds at the Govt. Medical College & Govt. General Hospital in Mahbubnagar (Telangana). The funds contributed by GiveIndia were also used to purchase the PPE kits. On this initiative, Yuvraj Singh said, “When the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure across the country, people suffered immensely while trying to procure ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and other healthcare facilities to save the lives of their loved ones. I myself experienced a personal loss during this time and felt an acute need to extend my support to the healthcare providers and frontline workers in their fight against the pandemic. Therefore, we launched the #Mission1000Beds initiative wherein we are setting up COVID-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to increase existing capacities.” He added, “GiveIndia has been a valuable partner for this initiative and with their support, our Foundation has set up 330 critical care beds at four Government hospitals in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.” The #Mission1000Beds initiative was launched by YouWeCan Foundation in partnership with OneDigital Entertainment on June 1, 2021 in response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a hospital capacity expansion solution that aims to rapidly scale up critical care facilities and strengthen the capacity of Government, army and charitable hospitals across India by setting up oxygenated beds, ventilators and BiPAP machines, along with other essential medical equipment that is required for critical care of COVID-19 patients. Beyond COVID-19, the infrastructure built by #Mission1000Beds will also support other critical care requirements for the future. GiveIndia is one of the key partners of YouWeCan Foundation for this initiative and it has extended full support to the Foundation to make the #Mission1000Beds campaign successful. Mr Atul Satija, CEO, GiveIndia, said, ''GiveIndia believes that it is important to enhance the government's efforts in building long-term medical infrastructure. The severity of the pandemic also highlighted the value of emergency care in public hospitals. By working closely with YouWeCan, we are glad that we have established critical care units in hospitals in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The PPE kits will increase the safety of frontline workers.'' Shabir Momin, Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer, OneDigital Entertainment, said, “We are setting up critical care beds primarily in smaller centers in India after undertaking a comprehensive need assessment based on the number of cases in that location till date and the current capacity of the hospitals. Beyond COVID-19, the infrastructure built by #Mission1000Beds will also support future cancer care requirements. After successfully deploying 1000 beds in the first phase of this initiative, we are now commencing phase two to add more beds.” About YouWeCan Foundation The YouWeCan Foundation is a non-profit organization established by international cricketer and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh. The organization works extensively in the healthcare sector in India with a focus on cancer control. In 2020, with the onset of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation mobilized over 1 million hygiene kits to COVID-19 affected states across the country. As a response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the Foundation launched #Mission1000Beds, a rapid response solution to set up 1000 additional critical care beds in hospitals across the country. Visit us at www.youwecan.org. About GiveIndia GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, it is the largest and the most trusted giving platform in India. It enables individuals and organisations to raise and donate funds conveniently to any cause they care about, with offerings including crowdfunding, corporate giving, cause marketing, and philanthropy consulting. GiveIndia’s community of 2M+ donors and 250+ partners have supported 2,200+ verified nonprofits, serving 15M+ people across the country. GiveIndia and Covid relief GiveIndia’s India Covid Response Fund (ICRF) in 2020 and 2021 was one of the largest giving collectives ever created in India. The relief efforts under ICRF have already impacted over 10 million lives across the country, including humanitarian aid in the form of cooked meals and ration kits reaching four million people, a cash relief programme for over 1.44 million people, and healthcare relief for over 1.5 million citizens each month. GiveIndia worked closely with over 250 NGOs and government agencies during this period. Its contribution to healthcare infrastructure includes covid care and critical care centres, ambulances and medical equipment. GiveIndia’s oxygen support has included over 13,000 oxygen cylinders, 25,000 oxygen concentrators, 60 oxygen generation plants and two cryogenic tanks.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)