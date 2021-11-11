Boom Motors forays into EV space; rolls out Boom Corbett at Rs 89,999

Tamil Nadu based Boom Motors formally forayed into the electric vehicle space with the launch of its first product -- Boom Corbett -- in the country, priced at Rs 89,999, a company official said on Thursday.

The company's first product is the most durable bike with a best in class warranty for 7 years on chassis and five years on the battery.

''I believe that climate change is the biggest threat in front of us and have made it our mission to eliminate the largest pollution in India -- vehicular pollution,'' Boom Motors CEO Anirudh Ravi Narayanan said in a company statement here.

The batteries in the bike are swappable and they come with a portable charger that can plug into any household socket thereby removing the requirement for charging infrastructure.

The vehicle can hit a top speed of 75 kms per hour with the two battery option and can support 200 kgs loading, the company said.

The bike is fully designed and developed in the country suitable for Indian driving conditions and the company is the first EV maker to have service touchpoints across the country.

''...to demonstrate our best in class value, Boom Motors is the first EV company to offer customers five year EMI.. For convenience we are offering swappable battery with a portable charger that will allow the bike to be charged anywhere'', he said.

For piece of mind, the company was offering service touchpoints across the country, roadside assistance and a durable bike that would have minimal downtime to begin with, he said.

The 'Boom Corbett' bike is equipped with intelligent features including accident and theft detection, and parental model.

''We are able to offer all of this at an unbelievable pricing of Rs 89,999 or even lower with state subsidies'', he added.

Boom Motors would commence the booking of the bike from November 12 with an initial booking amount of Rs 499 to confirm the introductory discount of Rs 3,000.

The company expects to begin deliveries from January 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)