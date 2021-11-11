Left Menu

QPS Global to hire over 200 employees across India, UK and UAE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:09 IST
QPS Global to hire over 200 employees across India, UK and UAE
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

QPS, a card issuance and processing platform, on Thursday said it plans to hire more than 200 people across verticals to support its aggressive expansion plans in the overseas market. Currently, at a strength of 40 employees, QPS plans to double its workforce in key offices like Dubai and London, a statement said. Apart from that, major focus will also be given to expand its technology team which is based out of Bengaluru, it added.

"Launched in 2019, QPS Global is the new kid on the block in terms of card issuance operating across categories – prepaid card, debit Cards and credit cards...In the last six months, we have successfully expanded our business operations cross India, Europe and the Middle East,'' QPS Global founder and CEO Vinay Kalantri said.

The company is eyeing a revenue of USD 100 million in the coming two years, he added.

QPS has recently expanded its business operations across Europe by investing 10 million pounds and setting up an office in London. Post this, QPS also announced an investment of USD 10 million to expand its operations across the Middle East and setting up its office base in Dubai.

"We have invested heavily in our technology team, thereby creating a disruptive back-end stack that benefits our customers tremendously. Traditionally, if legacy platforms had to launch a new service, it would have taken them anywhere between 3-6 months to launch, test and execute their new offering,'' Kalantri said.

The company is also looking at expanding its business operations across markets like India, the UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bahrain, Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bhutan, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021