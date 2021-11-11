Left Menu

Govt gets Rs 566 cr as dividend tranches from 3 CPSEs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:17 IST
Govt gets Rs 566 cr as dividend tranches from 3 CPSEs
The government has received Rs 566 crore as dividend tranches from three CPSEs, a top official said on Thursday.

''GoI has respectively received Rs 483 crore, Rs 63 crore and Rs 20 crore from SAIL, Manganese Ore India Ltd, and MSTC as dividend tranches,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has received Rs 16,517.24 crore as dividend from CPSEs.

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

