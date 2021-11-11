Govt gets Rs 566 cr as dividend tranches from 3 CPSEs
The government has received Rs 566 crore as dividend tranches from three CPSEs, a top official said on Thursday.
''GoI has respectively received Rs 483 crore, Rs 63 crore and Rs 20 crore from SAIL, Manganese Ore India Ltd, and MSTC as dividend tranches,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
So far in the current fiscal, the government has received Rs 16,517.24 crore as dividend from CPSEs.
