Left Menu

CTM Technical Textiles LTD collaborates with Kush Agarwal to work for the upliftment of people

CTM Technical Textiles LTD collaborates with Kush Agarwal to work for the Upliftment of people in need of hospital and Safai Karmachari of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:19 IST
CTM Technical Textiles LTD collaborates with Kush Agarwal to work for the upliftment of people
CTM Technical Textiles LTD collaborates with Kush Agarwal to work for the upliftment of people . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/ATK): CTM Technical Textiles LTD collaborates with Kush Agarwal to work for the Upliftment of people in need of hospital and Safai Karmachari of the country. Becoming a conscious member of a society is unfortunately not a conscious task and hence many overlook it.

Along with CTM Technical Textiles Ltd, headed by father of Kush Agarwal and Sangitarani Memorial Trust, Kush has worked extensively in his hometown Bhiwani Khera, Haryana to better the lives of the people there. From organizing free medical camps with the help of the local authorities to ideating and building a playground for the young children of the government school there. He has ensured that adequate funds find their best utilization and reach the ones who are most in need of it. Furthermore in partnership with the company, Kush has undertaken several drives from feeding the malnourished to organizing community tournaments for the locals. The company is involved in manufacturing of technical textiles and caters to the domestic and international market.

Although constrained by their limited means CTM has been involved in philanthropic works for generations and was one of the pioneers of building a 300 bed hospital for the needy in the city of Ahmedabad. Even today the hospital provides subsidized care and treatment to those in need. Keeping education as a priority, the company has also built schools which provide quality education to underprivileged kids. Talking about Kush's contribution to the community engagement he says, "The scale and extent to which each one of us can help someone is just humongous. All you need is a heart and a little bit of will to be wanting to walk that extra mile over and above your work to make someone else's lives better. No matter how trivial the task may look, if you think something ought to be done, then you must make an effort to get it done. I see myself as a catalyst who can impart his knowledge, experience and time in helping this community become a little better than yesterday."

Additionally with the help of UnitedFirst, they have provided UV glasses to safai karamcharis to protect their eyes from infection and distributed covid immunity booster drinks in over 15 states and 2 UT's in collaboration with 230 cities. With an aim to contribute more and more to the society, Kush is connecting with youth and like minded people globally to create a network where people proactively support and uplift the needy and underprivileged.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021