Left Menu

Telefonica seeks up to 4,000 voluntary redundancies by mid-2022

Some people have made their calculations and expect to go by a certain age," said Diego Gallart, a spokesman for labour union UGT, which represents a majority of Telefonica staff. Telefonica would be the third major telecoms group to seek job cuts in Spain after Vodafone and Orange took similar steps earlier this year.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:21 IST
Telefonica seeks up to 4,000 voluntary redundancies by mid-2022

Spanish mobile and broadband operator Telefonica plans to cut between 2,000 and 4,000 jobs through voluntary redundancy in the first half of 2022, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The debt-laden company is likely to start negotiations with unions by the end of November, the source said, with redundancy criteria including age and seniority.

"It's true that a part of the workforce wants these packages. Some people have made their calculations and expect to go by a certain age," said Diego Gallart, a spokesman for labour union UGT, which represents a majority of Telefonica staff. Uptake for previous leaving packages has been about 65-70% of those eligible, he said.

"But the destruction of jobs is always bad news, especially in the telecoms sector, where roles are high-paid and high-value - so losing these employees means losing a driver of economic activity in the country," Gallart added. Telefonica directly employs 16,000 people in Spain, with nearly 6,000 further employees in associated companies covered by the latest labour covenant. An additional 5,000 people work for Telefonica Tech, a unit dedicated to cloud, AI, data and cyber security services, which is not included in the covenant.

Europe's third-largest telecoms group, which is grappling with intense competition in an increasingly low-cost Spanish market, has been considering job cuts for months under pressure from investors. Telefonica would be the third major telecoms group to seek job cuts in Spain after Vodafone and Orange took similar steps earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021