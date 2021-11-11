No EU funds should be used to purchase barbed wire for border, EU Commission says

European Union funds can be used to strengthen member states' border controls by co-financing infrastructure, surveillance systems and equipment, a spokesperson for the EU's executive Commission said on Thursday, but not for purchasing barbed wire. "In the (EU's) multi-annual financial framework, we have got 6.4 billion euros allocated to member states for those purposes," the spokesperson told reporters.

There is an agreement with the European Parliament, however, that money from the European budget will not be used to support the purchase of barbed wire, according to the spokesperson.

