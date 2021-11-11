Left Menu

Sundram Fasteners reports standalone Q2 net at Rs 120.16 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:49 IST
Sundram Fasteners reports standalone Q2 net at Rs 120.16 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Sundram Fasteners, part of the TVS Group company, has reported standalone profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 120.16 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The Chennai-based company, engaged in manufacture and sale of bolts and nuts, water and oil pumps, hot and warm forged parts, had reported standalone net at Rs 97.36 crore, during corresponding quarter of previous year For the six month period ending September 30,2021 the company reported standalone profit at 232.71 crore, from Rs 73.88 crore registered in the same period of last year.

The standalone total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,064.29 crore from Rs 773.36 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the half year period ending September 30,2021 standalone total income stood at Rs 2,012.64 crore as against Rs 1,057.73 crore registered during same period of last fiscal.

In a statement, the company said the domestic sales for the quarter under review was at Rs 663.26 crore as against Rs 483.88 crore during the previous year, recording a growth of 37.1 percent.

The export sales for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 362.80 crore as against Rs 260.28 crore, posting an increase of 39.4 percent.

The company continues to record a robust growth in 'export sales', the release said.

During the quarter ending September 30,2021, the adverse commodity prices as well as increase in costs of other inputs and logistics attributable to oil price increase impacted the margins.

However, the effect of the same was mitigated through cost reduction measures and price support from the customers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021