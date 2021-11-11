Left Menu

Brookfield Asset Management invests Rs 1,000cr in 5 housing projects of realty firm INDIS

The investment is in the form of structured capital with base returns and an equity upside, INDIS said in a statement.This transaction will help us grow our portfolio of operating projects at a faster pace while creating more value for stakeholders, especially our customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:50 IST
Realty firm INDIS has raised Rs 1,000 crore from Brookfield Asset Management for the development of five residential projects in South India.

Hyderabad-based INDIS (formerly INCOR Group) announced the closure of a Rs 1,000 crore transaction with Brookfield Asset Management.

The transaction represents a Rs 1,000 crore investment in five residential projects under development in South India from Brookfield's Special Investment Fund (BSI). The investment is in the form of structured capital with base returns and an equity upside, INDIS said in a statement.

''This transaction will help us grow our portfolio of operating projects at a faster pace while creating more value for stakeholders, especially our customers. A portion of the deal will also be used to give an exit to some of the current investors,'' said G Anand Reddy, Founder, INDIS.

This investment provides INDIS with additional liquidity to accelerate the development of projects in a fundamentally strong residential market.

''This is the fourth transaction with INDIS and represents our philosophy of building strong relationships with known counterparties. BSI continues to scale up its business in India and is evaluating multiple opportunities across sectors including financial services, industrials & real estate,'' Dev Santani, Managing Director, Brookfield Asset Management.

The total developable area under these five projects is around 6.5 million square feet.

INDIS has so far delivered 5 million square feet area while another 11 million square feet area is currently under development.

