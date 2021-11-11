Left Menu

RITES Q2 profit grows 32 pc to Rs 174 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:49 IST
State-owned RITES Ltd on Thursday posted about 32 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 174.49 crore for September quarter 2021-22. In the year-ago period, the PAT was at Rs 132.36 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 788.85 crore from Rs 499.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 554.54 crore as against Rs 325.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. In a separate statement, RITES Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal said, ''Building a steady post-pandemic recovery, Q2FY22 revenue has rebounded to Rs 789 crore, up by 57.9 per cent against Q2FY21. The commencement of export shipments to Sri Lanka and Mozambique has driven the growth momentum, with RITES focusing on project execution, order book consolidation and sustaining margins.'' The company's board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share amounting to Rs 96 crore for financial year 2021-22, it said. RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. Shares of the company on Thursday settled 0.16 per cent up at Rs 286.30 apiece on BSE.

