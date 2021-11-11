BGR Energy Systems post Rs 2.65cr net profit in September quarter

BGR Energy Systems on Thursday posted Rs 2.65 crore consolidated net profit for the September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a loss of Rs 151.17 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, stated a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 513.46 crore in the quarter from Rs 274.07 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved reappointment of Arjun Govind Raghupathy as Managing Director from November 11, 2021. * * * * Schneider Electric Infrastructure reports Rs 8.74 cr loss in September quarter *Schneider Electric Infrastructure reported a loss of Rs 8.74 crore for the September quarter mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company dipped to Rs 305.14 crore in the quarter from Rs 373.58 crore in the same period a year ago.

