Parab says MSRTC employees who want to rejoin will get protection, BJP says he is dividing them

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on Thursday said the MSRTC workers who want to join duty will be given protection, while the BJP accused him of trying to break the ongoing strike by dividing the employees.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:54 IST
Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on Thursday said the MSRTC workers who want to join duty will be given protection, while the BJP accused him of trying to break the ongoing strike by dividing the employees. The strike of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees is now in its 15th day.

After holding a meeting with union leaders, divisional controllers and other officials at the corporation's headquarters here, Parab told reporters that he has been repeatedly appealing the employees to resume duty. Several employees have messaged him that they want to end the strike and join duty but they are being stopped by others, he claimed.

''I have heard out divisional controllers. Now I am speaking to the Director General of Police. The workers who want to join duty will be given full protection,'' the minister said.

Efforts will be made to resume bus operations and necessary instructions have been given to divisional controllers and the police, he said.

Employees should not stop any colleague who wants to join duty, the minister said.

Elsewhere, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said Parab was using ''divide and rule'' strategy. Darekar, leader of opposition in the state legislative council, was speaking to reporters after meeting agitating employees who have staged a sit-in at the Azad Maidan ground here for the last five days.

“The transport minister is trying to break the strike with the help of some union leaders. He is following the strategy of 'divide and rule' used by the British,'' he said.

“The state government, instead of protecting the interests of MSRTC employees, is acting against them. It has no sensitivity left for them,” Darekar alleged.

All 250 bus depots of the MSRTC remained shut for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Lakhs of passengers across the state continue to face hardship with no solution to the impasse in sight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

