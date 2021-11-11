Left Menu

TATA Projects secures 120-km Transmission Line project in Bangladesh

400 KV Double Circuit Transmission line project from Barapukuria to Bogura Project will expand high voltage transmission infrastructure in Northern Bangladesh MUMBAI, India, Nov. 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- TATA Projects Limited, one of Indias fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has forayed into Bangladeshs TD sector by securing a 400 KV Double Circuit Transmission Line project valued at approximately INR 900 crore USD 120 million from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited PGCB.This 120-km length project from Barapukuria to Bogura has been secured on turnkey basis.

TATA Projects secures 120-km Transmission Line project in Bangladesh
~ 400 KV Double Circuit Transmission line project from Barapukuria to Bogura~ ~Project will expand high voltage transmission infrastructure in Northern Bangladesh~ MUMBAI, India, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has forayed into Bangladesh's T&D sector by securing a 400 KV Double Circuit Transmission Line project valued at approximately INR 900 crore (USD 120 million) from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB).

This 120-km length project from Barapukuria to Bogura has been secured on turnkey basis. The project will be executed in 30-months and funding shall be done by EXIM Bank India under Indian Line of Credit.

Mr Desh Raj Pathak, Vice President - Projects (Transmission & Distribution), Tata Projects Ltd, said, ''We are proud to have secured this transmission line project in Bangladesh since it reaffirms our expertise and experience in executing world-class transmission and distribution projects. As reliable and world-class power transmission infrastructure is necessary for a nation's development – we are keen to play a role in Bangladesh's progress.'' The transmission line shall also result in expansion of high voltage transmission infrastructure in the northern parts of Bangladesh. It will also facilitate 1600 MW power transmission from Power Plant based in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.

The entire transmission line will be constructed on Pile Foundation and shall be strung 100 per cent with High Tension Low Sag Conductor. This project is unique since such technologies have not yet been used in Bangladesh's T&D sector.

About TATA Projects Limited TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1685981/Tata_Projects_Raj_Pathak.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

