Left Menu

Daimler Truck expects 6-8% return on sales in 2021

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:59 IST
Daimler Truck expects 6-8% return on sales in 2021
  • Country:
  • Germany

Daimler Truck will spin off from Daimler on Dec. 10, the commercial vehicle maker said on Thursday, forecasting a 2021 return on sales of 6-8% and aiming for 9% adjusted returns in Asia and 12% in North America, its strongest market, by 2025.

A planned fixed cost reduction of 15% from 2019 levels by 2025 is progressing faster than planned and will likely be achieved by 2023, Daimler Truck said in a statement at the opening of its capital markets day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021