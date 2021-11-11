Left Menu

Operation Vulindlela makes progress on several key reforms

This, it states, would reduce pressure on the national grid and alleviate the risk of power cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:09 IST
Operation Vulindlela makes progress on several key reforms
The government assigned this spectrum in April 2020 to alleviate pressure on digital services in light of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The government, through Operation Vulindlela, has made progress on several key reforms outlined in its October 2020 economic recovery plan, says the National Treasury.

The 2021 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday, reveals.

In the document, the department said the amendment of Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act (2006), raising the licensing threshold from 1 to 100 megawatts (MW), had made it possible for private power generators to sell directly to customers.

This, it states, would reduce pressure on the national grid and alleviate the risk of power cuts.

It said the pace and scale of private generation would largely depend on the ease of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa registration process, which needed to be streamlined.

"Amended regulations also enable municipalities to self-generate or procure power directly from independent power producers.

"Over the longer term, creating a competitive energy market will help contain the costs of generating electricity and support GDP growth."

On the front of Transnet, the government has announced the corporatisation of the Transnet National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet and appointed an interim board.

Treasury said the separation of port infrastructure and operations would create incentives for efficiency and competitiveness between port service providers – reducing delays, improving services and introducing cost discipline.

However, it said "critical reforms" in the telecommunications space had been delayed, constraining innovation and access to better-priced data.

It said these reforms included the release of spectrum through an auction and digital migration, delayed due to recent legal challenges launched by mobile operators.

In addition, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's possible recall of temporary spectrum at the end of November will affect the quality of digital services for those working from home and leave millions of households without free access to educational and health websites.

The government assigned this spectrum in April 2020 to alleviate pressure on digital services in light of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The department said the durability of the recovery would depend on the implementation of a broad range of structural reforms that inspire confidence and create an enabling environment for accelerating and sustaining economic activity.

"In the context of limited fiscal space, reforms that require little budgetary support – including regulatory reforms that enhance competition – are being prioritised," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021