Left Menu

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 6.62 times

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:25 IST
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 6.62 times
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Sapphire Foods India Limited, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, was subscribed 6.62 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 2,073-crore IPO received bids for 6,39,45,000 shares against 96,63,468 shares on offer, according to BSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 7.50 times, while those for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 8.70 times and non institutional investors 3.46 times.

The company's initial public offer (IPO) was of up to 1.75 crore (1,75,69,941) equity shares and it fixed the price band at Rs 1,120-1,180 per share.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd on Monday raised Rs 933 crore from anchor investors.

Sapphire Foods, an omnichannel restaurant operator and the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the Indian sub-continent, is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss.

As of March 31, 2021, Sapphire Foods owned and operated 204 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives, 231 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and two Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka. JM Financial, BofA Securities India, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021