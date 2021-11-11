Left Menu

Bank of India holds loan outreach programme, disburses over Rs 12,500-cr credits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:57 IST
Bank of India holds loan outreach programme, disburses over Rs 12,500-cr credits
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BankofIndia_IN)
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the customer outreach programme, state-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Thursday said it has disbursed about Rs 12,500 crore under the special drive.

The credit outreach programme was launched on October 16 by all banks across the country on the advice of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to expand loan growth to support the economic revival.

During her review of public sector banks in August, the finance minister had exhorted banks to conduct a credit outreach programme in October to support the revival of economic growth.

Under this programme, banks have been holding special camps across various parts of the country to sanction loans to eligible borrowers as per the prudential norms.

During the month-long 'customer outreach programmes', the bank has sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore and disbursed over Rs 4,000 crore in RAM (retail, agri and MSME) segment alone, Bank of India said in a statement. Another Rs 8,500 crore disbursal was done in corporate segments, it said.

As part of the initiative, the bank conducted one such camp in the national capital addressed by Managing Director Atanu Kumar Das.

He distributed sanction letters to the beneficiary customers of various banking products, including housing loan, vehicle loan, StandUp and StartUp, MSME and PM SVANidhi schemes to the tune of Rs 300 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Das said various initiatives have been taken by the bank under RAM in recent times for the benefit of its customers.

Recently, the bank slashed interest rates for home and vehicle loans, he said. The lender intends to enrol 1,500 banking correspondents during this quarter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021