US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation-driven rout; Disney tumbles

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Thursday, rebounding from a two-day selloff over signs of prolonged inflation, while Walt Disney Co tumbled as subscriber growth slowed in its streaming video service.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.16 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 36,038.78.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.68 points, or 0.27%, at 4,659.39, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 129.38 points, or 0.83%, to 15,752.08 at the opening bell.

