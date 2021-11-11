HomeLane opens experience centre in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Nov 11 (PTI): HomeLane, engaged in home interiors, opened its first experience centre here on Thursday as part of a plan to widen its presence in tier-2 markets across the country.

HomeLane made an investment of Rs 2 crore to set up the new centre here and expects a revenue of Rs 75 crore by 2023 financial year.

Also, the company plans to invest another Rs 50-60 lakh to expand its presence in the nearby markets like Tiruppur and Erode, over the next six months, a press release said.

The experience centre enables customers enjoy a variety of warm and cosy home setups for display, explore design ideas and co-create their home with dedicated design experts.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Coimbatore, one of the top 10 markets in India, and one of the top Tier-II cities for realty investments,'' Homelane co-founder and COO Tanuj Chaudhry said in the release.

“Coimbatore is a very interesting market for us. In addition to immense local demand for home interiors, there is a demand for organised interior solutions from NRIs who invest in homes in the city. With our proprietary 3D visualisation tool, the interiors process can entirely be handled virtually. We have already been approached by homeowners based out of Dubai, Singapore and South Africa, the Business Head (Coimbatore) of the company Mahesh Singh said.

Established in 2014, HomeLane currently serves 19 cities across the country through 34 experience centres, the release said.

