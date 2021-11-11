Left Menu

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 net profit up 32 pc to Rs 98 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:21 IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 net profit up 32 pc to Rs 98 cr
Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 32.41 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 97.88 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 73.92 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 593.01 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 443.56 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''Our strong operational performance has led to market beating growth in India and steady performance in international business despite pandemic related issues and supply chain uncertainties,'' JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

