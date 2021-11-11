Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: Coalition talks on track to form new government

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:28 IST
Germany's better-than-expected tax revenues and talks held so far between the three parties working to form a new government have inreased the chances of sealing a coalition agreement this month, Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"There is a lot of leeway (in the budget) that has now even become a bit bigger," Scholz said when presenting the government's updated tax revenue estimates.

Asked if he expected parties to overcome policy differences now more easily and seal an coalition agreement before the end of this month, Scholz said he had been confident from the beginning and this confidence had become even stronger now.

