Prataap Snacks net income jumps to Rs 15 cr Prataap Snacks has booked a net income of Rs 14.7 crore for the second quarter ended September on the back of a rise in revenue.Net income for Q2 of FY21 stood at Rs 8.7 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:32 IST
Yasho Industries, the specialty and fine chemicals manufacturer and supplier, has reported a net income of Rs 13.7 crore in the September quarter.

The company had reported an income of Rs 3.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for Q2 of FY22 jumped 54 per cent to Rs 137.2 crore from Rs 88.9 crore a year ago.

Sales volume during the reported quarter grew 59 per cent to 5,098 metric tonnes, a net margin of 10 per cent, Yasho Industries MD Parag Jhaveri said.

The Q2 and H1 numbers are highest ever for the company in terms of volume, sales and profitability, he added.

*** *Capacit'e Infraprojects net jumps to Rs 17.2 cr Capacit'e Infraprojects has reported a profit after tax of Rs 17.2 crore for the September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue in the said quarter rose to Rs 347.4 crore from Rs 187.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company closed the quarter with an order book of Rs 8,776 crore as demand has picked up from the second quarter.

Gross debt stood at Rs 288 crore and net debt remained stable at Rs 89.3 crore as on September 30. *** *Prataap Snacks net income jumps to Rs 15 cr Prataap Snacks has booked a net income of Rs 14.7 crore for the second quarter ended September on the back of a rise in revenue.

Net income for Q2 of FY21 stood at Rs 8.7 crore. The company's revenue jumped 13.4 per cent to Rs 370.6 crore for Q2 FY22.

As economic activities regained momentum, the company has seen healthy recovery across several product categories with sales volume surpassing the pre-COVID levels, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

