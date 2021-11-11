Left Menu

NLC India Q2 profit rises three folds at Rs 197 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated profit in September quarter 2021-22 more than tripled to Rs 197.02 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 61.98 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to BSE.

Income during July-September period increased to Rs 3,313.73 crore from Rs 2,508.85 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

In a statement, the company said standalone and consolidated power generation during the half year ended September 30, 2021 was 13,043 million units (MU) and 15,619 MU as against 9,490 MU and 12,100 MU respectively in the year-ago period.

Renewable energy power generation during the six-moth period was 1,177 MU as against 1,075 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 10 per cent.

