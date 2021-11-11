Two promoters of APL Apollo Tubes sell shares worth over Rs 405 cr

Two promoters of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth over Rs 405 crore in the firm, through open market transactions.

The promoters -- Rahul Gupta and APL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd -- sold shares for Rs 135.13 crore and Rs 270.18 crore, respectively, bulk deal data on NSE showed.

According to shareholding data for September 2021 quarter, Gupta held a 1.2 per cent stake, while APL Infrastructure held a 32.43 per cent stake in the firm.

Through a separate transaction, DSP Mutual Fund bought 14.72 lakh shares of the firm for Rs 132.48 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd on Thursday ended 1.4 per cent lower at Rs 896.

