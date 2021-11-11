Left Menu

Two promoters of APL Apollo Tubes sell shares worth over Rs 405 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:00 IST
Two promoters of APL Apollo Tubes sell shares worth over Rs 405 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Two promoters of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth over Rs 405 crore in the firm, through open market transactions.

The promoters -- Rahul Gupta and APL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd -- sold shares for Rs 135.13 crore and Rs 270.18 crore, respectively, bulk deal data on NSE showed.

According to shareholding data for September 2021 quarter, Gupta held a 1.2 per cent stake, while APL Infrastructure held a 32.43 per cent stake in the firm.

Through a separate transaction, DSP Mutual Fund bought 14.72 lakh shares of the firm for Rs 132.48 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd on Thursday ended 1.4 per cent lower at Rs 896.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021